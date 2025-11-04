Two children injured as ceiling slab collapses in Thane building

Thane, Nov 4 (PTI) Two children were injured when a portion of a ceiling slab collapsed at a seven-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported at 9.27 pm on Monday at the 'M' wing of Wafa Park, Almas Colony, in the Mumbra area, they said.

The ceiling slab of a flat on the sixth floor collapsed, causing the flooring of an apartment directly above it to give way, leaving a woman trapped, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Two girls, aged 7 and 13, in the sixth-floor flat sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa area for treatment, he said.

The fire brigade later rescued the 59-year-old woman who was trapped in the house above due to the collapsed flooring, the official said.

Since the remaining portions of the flats were deemed to be in a dangerous condition, the apartments were immediately vacated. Residents have been instructed to temporarily stay with relatives as a safety precaution, and a shelter has also been erected nearby, he said.

The building where the incident occurred is 25 to 30 years old, the official said.

"It is not in the list of dangerous buildings," he added. PTI COR GK