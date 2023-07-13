Two children injured as house ceiling plaster falls in Thane

Thane, Jul 13 (PTI) Two children were injured when the ceiling plaster of an apartment fell in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, civic officials said.

The incident took place at around 2 am in the apartment located on the second floor of a five-storey building at Amrut Nagar in Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The family members were sleeping in the hall where the ceiling plaster fell, he said.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot after being alerted and cleared the debris.

Two brothers, aged 7 and 9, were injured and rushed to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa. They were later discharged after treatment, the official said. PTI COR GK