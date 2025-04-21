Two children killed as van rams into truck in UP

Sambhal (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) Two children were killed when a van rammed into a truck from behind while attempting to overtake it here on Monday, police said.

Eight people were injured in the accident that occurred on the Chandausi-Moradabad road in the Baniyather police station area, they said.

Veer Pal, a relative of the victims, said the family was going from Patroya village in Chandausi to Tajpur village in Rampur when the incident took place.

Aryansh (4) and Akshat Rai (3.5) died when the van in which they were travelling hit a truck from behind while trying to overtake it. Eight other occupants of the van were injured, Station House Officer (SHO) Ramveer Singh said.

The injured were referred to Moradabad for treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.