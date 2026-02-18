Two children killed, three injured as pickup truck runs over wedding procession in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) Two children were killed and three others were injured when a pickup vehicle ran over people dancing at a wedding procession in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred in the Gol Doongri area under the Sadar police station when a DJ vehicle, mounted on a pickup truck, reversed into the gathering, they said.

SHO Jaimal Singh said the wedding procession, or 'Bindoli' procession, was happening outside the house of Sagar Keerm, whose wedding is scheduled for February 19.

During the celebrations, the driver of the pickup truck reversed his vehicle instead of moving forward and ran over five people, including four children, who were dancing in the procession.

The victims were trapped under the vehicle, and the locals pulled them out.

Kuldeep (8) and Dilkhush (10) died in the incident, while three others suffered serious injuries and are being treated at a hospital.

The victims' relatives thrashed the driver before police intervened. The driver has been detained and is being questioned, the SHO said. PTI SDA SMV HIG