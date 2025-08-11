Two children killed, three others injured in house collapse in Haryana's Nuh district

Gurugram, Aug 11 (PTI) Two children were killed and three other people were injured after a house collapsed in a village in Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred late Sunday night while five family members, including three children, were sleeping in their house in Reethad village.

Salim, one of the victims, told the police that he was sleeping when a wall of the house collapsed, causing the roof of two rooms to cave in. This trapped the entire family under the rubble.

Villagers rushed to the spot with the police and began to rescue the victims. Despite efforts, Naira (7) and Umar (12) were dead at the scene. Meanwhile, Salim, his wife, and 5-year-old son suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Nalhar Medical College. The child was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi due to his critical condition.

Salim's father, Haji Iqbal, stated that continuous rain over the past two days had weakened the structure.

"The incident occurred around 1 am when the family was asleep. The injured are stable, and the bodies of the deceased have been buried. An investigation is underway," said Inspector Subhash Chand, SHO of Pinangwa Police Station.