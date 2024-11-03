Two children missing as boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar's Katihar

Katihar, Nov 3 (PTI) At least two children went missing when a boat carrying them capsized in the Ganga river in Bihar's Katihar district on Sunday, an official said.

The mishap took place near Hatkola village in Manihari block when the boat ferrying 12 people capsized in the ganga on Sunday morning, the official said.

"While ten persons have been rescued so far, two children are still missing," District Magistrate, Katihar, Manesh Kumar Meena told PTI.

Search operation has been launched by the state disaster relief force to trace the missing children, he said.

"Senior officials of the district administration and local police officials are already there along with rescue team," said the DM.

Manohar Prasad Singh, MLA from Manihari assembly seat, has also reached the spot and is supervising the rescue operation. PTI COR PKD RG