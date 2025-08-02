Two children, sleeping beside mother, found dead under mysterious circumstances

Dewas (MP), Aug 2 (PTI) Two children, sleeping at home beside their mother, were found dead on Saturday morning under mysterious circumstances in Dewas district, police said.

The incident took place in Jayaprakash Nagar.

According to Priya Yadav, their mother, Nisha (3) and Hemant (7) had returned from a birthday party on Friday.

When she tried to wake them up in the morning to prepare them for school, the two were unresponsive, she said.

She immediately took them to a hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival, Industrial Area police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia told reporters.

Yadav, who lives separately from her husband, had shifted to Dewas about one-and-a-half months ago, he said.

Police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death, the official said. PTI COR LAL KRK