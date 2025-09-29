Two chitta smugglers from Punjab held with 518 grams heroin in Himachal's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Sep 29 (PTI) Two people were arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district after 518.4 grams of heroin (chitta) was allegedly recovered from their possession, police said on Monday.

A vehicle was searched during a routine check, and the heroin (chitta) was recovered from the accused - Rahul (20), a resident of Gurdaspur in Punjab and Abhi Kumar (20), a resident of Amritsar in Punjab, SP Bilaspur Sandeep Dhawal said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at the Ghumarwin police station, police said.

Following the seizure of the largest ever consignment of heroin in the district, the police have intensified their campaign against the drug mafia.

Police activities have been increased across the district and strict surveillance is being maintained at possible hideouts, the SP said.