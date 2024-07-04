Two cholera cases reported in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jul 4 (PTI) With the onset of monsoon, two cholera cases were reported in Kolkata's Baguiati area on Thursday, a health official said.

A man, identified as 35-year-old Prabir Sen, and his mother, residents of Jangra area of Baguiati, were diagnosed with cholera and are undergoing treatment at the Beliaghata ID Hospital, he said.

"The man was admitted to the hospital on Monday with severe abdominal pain and repeated vomiting. Tests were conducted and he was diagnosed with cholera. His mother was also admitted to the hospital on Thursday morning and diagnosed with the disease," the official told PTI.

Sen, who was diagnosed with kidney problems, underwent multiple tests, the reports of which showed the presence of 'vibrio cholerae' bacteria, he said.

Meanwhile, representatives of the National Institute for Research in Bacterial Infections visited Sen's Baguiati residence on Thursday morning and collected samples of water used for drinking and cooking and conducted a door-to-door survey. PTI SCH ACD