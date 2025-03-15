Two class 10 students found dead in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 15 (PTI) Two class 10 students were found dead at their homes in separate incidents in the district on Saturday, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his bedroom at his home in Attingal, while a girl of the same age was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan hook at her residence in Maranalloor near here, they said.

The incidents were reported amid the ongoing 10th standard board examinations in the state.

Police said prima facie, both cases appear to be suicides, and investigations have been launched. PTI LGK SSK ROH