Two coaches of express train get detached during journey in Gujarat; nobody hurt

Surat, Aug 15 (PTI) Two coaches of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express got detached from the running train near Surat city in Gujarat on Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident took place at around 8.50 am when the train (number 12932) reached Gothangam yard between Sayan and Surat railway station, a release by the Western Railway (WR) said.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the affected coaches were later re-attached with the train, it said.

Immediately after the incident, restoration work was launched and Up trains were operated through the loop line, the WR said on X.

Western Railway's chief public relations officer, Vineet Abhishek, said the movement of other trains on the route was not affected.

The WR later announced that the restoration work has been completed and traffic on the UP main line resumed at 11.22 am.

The Gothangam yard falls under the Vadodara division of the WR.