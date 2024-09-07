Two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Express derail in MP; no casualty

Jabalpur, Sep 7 (PTI) Two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Express train derailed early on Saturday when it was approaching the Jabalpur station, a railway official said.

No passenger suffered any injury in the derailment that occurred around 5.50 am, he said.

"Two coaches of the Indore-Jabalpur Superfast Express (22191) derailed when the train was approaching platform number 6 of the Jabalpur station," the official said.

The derailed coaches were positioned just behind the engine. The derailment happened just around 50 metres away from the platform, he said, adding that restoration work was underway. PTI MAS NP