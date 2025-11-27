Two coaches of passenger train derails in J’khand’s Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand), Nov 27 (PTI) Two coaches of Rampurhat-Jasidih passenger train derailed when it was about to enter Dumka railway station in Jharkhand on Thursday, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the accident, which occurred around 2.10 pm near the station that is under Eastern Railway, the official said.

The train began its journey from Rampurhat in Birbhum district of West Bengal around 12.50 pm and was to culminate at Jharkhand’s Jasidih station in Deoghar district.

“Two coaches of the Rampurhat-Jasidih MEMU (63081) passenger train derailed near Dumka station. No casualty was reported,” Eastern Railway’s Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Ved Prakash told PTI over the phone.

An electricity pole was damaged due to the incident, another official said.

After the accident, the train was evacuated. Most of the passengers left for their destinations by road. PTI SAN NN