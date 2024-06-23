Two CoBRA personnel killed in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district as Naxals blow up truck

Sukma, Jun 23 (PTI) Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force’s jungle warfare unit CoBRA were killed after Naxalites blew up a truck with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgah’s Sukma district on Sunday, police said.

The Naxal blast took place around 3 pm near Timmapuram village between Silger and Tekalgudem camps of security forces, over 400 km from the state capital Raipur, a senior police official said.

An advance party of the 201st unit of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) had launched patrolling from Silger camp under Jagargunda police station limits as a part of its Road Opening Party duty towards Tekalgudem, he said.

The security personnel were on motorcycles while their luggage and rations were being ferried in the ill-fated truck, he said.

"Naxalites triggered an IED blast targeting the truck that claimed the lives of constable Shailendra (29), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and driver Vishnu R (35) hailing from Kerala. The truck did not have any other occupant," he said.

After being alerted about the blast, more forces were rushed to the spot and the bodies were evacuated from the forest, while a search operation continues there, he said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said in a message on X that the martyrdom of jawans will not go in vain.

"Received the sad news of the demise of 2 CoBRA soldiers in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Sukma district. I pray to God to rest the departed soul in peace and to give strength to their families," he said.

"Naxals are frustrated with the ongoing anti-naxalite operation in Bastar region and have been committing such cowardly acts out of frustration. The martyrdom of the soldiers will not go in vain. We will not sit quiet until Naxalism is eliminated," Sai asserted. PTI TKP NR BNM