Two college students die after their speeding car crashes into divider on highway in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Two first-year college students died when their car crashed into a divider on the Western Express Highway (WEH) at a high-speed in Mumbai's Vile-Parle area, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to the Vile-Parle police station official, the deceased, Sartak Kaushik, a science student at a local college, and BBA student Jalaj Dhir (both 18), were seated in the rear during an outing with their friends BBA pupils Jedan Jimmy and Sahil Menda (both 18), who survived the crash on Saturday.

The group was returning to Goregaon from Bandra with takeaway food when the accident occurred, he said.

Menda, a first-year BBA student, was at the wheel and reportedly driving at 120-150 kmph speed when he lost control of the car while trying to reach a service road in Vile Parle (East) and crashed into the divider, said the official.

Following his arrest, Menda explained that his indecision between taking a WEH flyover and the service road towards Goregaon resulted in the accident, he said.

Menda has been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to causing death by negligence, endangering life or personal safety of others, and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police were awaiting blood test results to determine if he was drunk at the time of the accident, he added. PTI ZA RSY