Buldhana (Maharashtra), Apr 10 (PTI) Two second-year students of an Ayurvedic college drowned in a swimming pool at Chikhli town in the district on Thursday evening, police said.

They were part of a group of six students visiting the government-run swimming pool.

The deceased were identified as Suraj Pankhede (22), resident of Beed district, and Vivek Vaayle (22), resident of Akot in Akola district.

