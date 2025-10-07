Two college students jump to death from under-construction building in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 7 (PTI) Two college students allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 18th floor of an under-construction building in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Bolinj area of Virar West on Monday night, an official said.

The victims, Sham Ghorai (20) and Aditya Ramsingh (21), both residents of the Achole area in Nallasopara, were final-year students at a local college, the official from Arnala Sagari police station said.

No suicide note was found at the scene, he said.

"The security guard at the construction site heard a loud crash around 9.30 pm, and on checking, he found the bodies of two men lying in a pool of blood. The police were immediately informed," senior police inspector Vijay Patil said.

The site was deserted at the time, as workers had left for the day, he said.

"The exact reason behind the suicide is not yet known. We are investigating all possible angles, including personal and academic stress. A case of accidental death has been registered," the official said. PTI COR ARU