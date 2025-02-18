Two college students from Kollam killed in car crash near Bengaluru's Ragihalli forest

Bengaluru: Two college students died and as many were injured after their speeding car allegedly hit a tree near Ragihalli forest area on the outskirts of the city, police said on Tuesday.

Shahuk and Arshu, both aged 23, who hailed from Kollam district in Kerala died on the spot, they said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 11.30 pm on Monday. The driver lost control of the vehicle and allegedly crashed into a tree on the roadside resulting in the death of two people on the spot. Two others sustained injuries and are being treated at a hospital.

A case has been registered for rash and negligent driving, police said, adding further investigation is underway to ascertain if they were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.