Two college students killed in hit-and-run accident

Pune, Apr 29 (PTI) In a hit-and-run case, two minor college students were killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Pune-Solapur Highway near Daund in Pune district, said police.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on April 27.

Swaraj Dhumal (17 ) and Roshan Pawar (17 ), both about to join class 12, were returning after purchasing notebooks when their motorbike was hit by an unidentified vehicle, said an official.

Further probe was on, he added. PTI SPK KRK