Two college students on motorcycle killed, one teenage girl injured in accident

Nagpur, Feb 17 (PTI) Two college students were killed after the high-powered motorcycle they were riding hit a teenage girl before smashing into the road-side crash barrier in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

The girl was seriously injured in the incident, which occurred around 10 pm on Monday near Danapani Hotel, an official said.

The deceased were identified as Yug Vishal Chankapure and Rudra Shashikant Somkuwar, both 19-year-old and residents of Ramdaspeth in the city.

"Yug was riding a newly purchased high-powered motorcycle, while Rudra was riding pillion. Both of them were not wearing helmets. When 16-year-old Gunjan Kokarde was crossing the road, the speeding motorcycle lost control and hit her before crashing into the safety barrier," he said.

Passersby rushed to help the injured and informed the police. After that, personnel of the Bajaj Nagar police station reached the spot.

Doctors declared the two youths dead at the hospital, while the girl's condition is critical, he said.