Two commit suicide in separate incidents in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) Two men -- a house painter and a private company employee -- allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Friday, police said.

In the first incident, Vishal (25), a house painter, was found hanging from a ceiling fan hook in his house in Ambedkar Park, Station House Officer Saurabh Singh said.

His father Munna Lal discovered the body when he went upstairs to collect clothes drying on the terrace. Vishal had used a dupatta as noose.

Relatives told police they were unaware of the reason behind the suicide, though they mentioned that Vishal's mother had been unwell for a long time.

In another case, an 18-year-old man, identified as Rohit Rajput from Friends Colony police station limits, allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Dugri locality, SHO Amit Kumar Mishra said.

The incident took place in the afternoon when Rohit was alone at home. His parents had gone to fetch fodder for cattle, while his younger siblings were at school.

When Rohit's father Sanju Rajput returned and found the house locked from inside, he broke open the door with the help of neighbours and found his son hanging.

Police and forensics teams reached the spot and collected evidence.

Rohit was employed with a private company in Noida and had returned home eight days ago. His parents said they were unaware of any reason behind the step.

Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.