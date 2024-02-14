Two Cong MLAs 'join govt', but will remain in oppn party: Assam CM Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 14 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said two Congress MLAs, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and former minister Basanta Das, have decided to "join the government".

Sarma welcomed both the legislators at the chief minister's chamber inside the assembly complex while the Budget session of the House was in progress.

Purkayastha, who has been with the Congress for several decades since his NSUI days, was elected from the Karimganj North constituency in 2021.

Das was a former minister in Tarun Gogoi's government and had won the assembly polls from Mangaldoi seat in 2021.

"Showing faith in the Narendra Modi-led central government, the two Congress MLAs have decided to support the government. For all public welfare programmes and constructive works, they will support both state and central governments," Sarma told reporters here.

Purkayastha, who resigned as the working president of Congress on Tuesday, and Das will continue to remain MLAs of the opposition party, but have lent "unconditional support" to the government of Assam for working towards the people, he added.

Both the MLAs have joined the group of two other Congress MLAs, Sashi Kanta Das and Siddeque Ahmed, who had in a similar manner extended their "support to the government" but still a part of the opposition party's legislators.

Currently, the BJP's strength in the 126-member Assam Assembly is 61, while its allies UPPL has seven and AGP has nine MLAs.In the opposition camp, the Congress' strength is 27, AIUDF has 15 members, BPF has three and CPI(M) has one MLA. There is one Independent MLA also. PTI TR TR MNB