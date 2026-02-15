Two constables among six injured in three-bike pile-up in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Six persons including two police constables were seriously injured in a pile-up of three motorcycles near Dal Sarai village under Ramnagar police station limits on Sunday, police said.

The injured were rushed to Community Health Center Ramnagar by ambulance, from where they were referred to the district hospital due to their critical condition, they added.

According to police, Manish Mishra (20), a resident of Shravasti district, was returning on his motorcycle with Anita (25) after a visit to the Lodheshwar Mahadeva Temple in Ramnagar area.

Near Dal Sarai village, the speeding motorcycle apparently lost balance and hit another two-wheeler travelling ahead. Ajit (23) and Sunny (20) -- residents of Unnao district -- on board the other motorcycle, were also returning after a visit to the temple.

Constables Harivansh and Shubham Yadav, who were travelling by bike from Masouli police station, were just behind the affected motorcycles and were unable to hit brakes on time -- crashing into both bikes -- and causing severe injuries to all riders.

Police, who reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, brought the injured to the community health centre. After first aid, in view of their serious condition, they were referred to the district hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Primary Health Centre Dr Praveen Srivastava said all the injured have been sent to the district hospital after being given first-aid.