Two constables dismissed from service, held for selling data of phone users to history-sheeter

Thane, May 7 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have dismissed two constables from service and arrested them on the charge of stealing and selling confidential mobile data, including Call Detail Records (CDR), of phone users to a history-sheeter, officials said on Wednesday.

An intelligence report brought to light the illicit activities of the two constables, identified as Akash Sopan Surve (36) and Harshad Laxman Parab (31), attached to Cyber police station, a release issued by the Thane police commissionerate said.

The duo illicitly obtained sensitive CDR, Subscriber Detail Records (SDR) and location data of mobile phone users and sold this information to a habitual offender, Mohammad Sohel Mohammad Shabbir Rajput (28), it said.

Taking a stern view of this breach of trust by public servants, Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre ordered stringent action against the two constables. As per the order, Surve and Parab were dismissed from service on May 3.

Following their dismissal, a first information report (FIR) was registered in this connection on May 5 at the Cyber police station.

The accused were charged under sections 303(2) (theft), 314 (dishonest misappropriation of property) and 316 (5) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Investigation into the crime has been transferred to the Crime Unit-I for a more comprehensive probe.

Apart from the two constables, the police arrested Rajput, whom they sold the data of phone users. The trio was produced in a local court, which remanded them in police custody till May 11. PTI COR NP