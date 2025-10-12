Two constables held for student's murder in Bhopal

Bhopal, Oct 12 (PTI) Police have arrested two constables allegedly involved in the murder of a 22-year-old BTech student in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, officials said on Sunday.

Constables Santosh Bamaniya and Saurabh Arya were charged with murder on Saturday after the postmortem report suggested the student died due to pancreatic hemorrhage caused by trauma, prompting police to arrest their two personnel, an official said.

Bhopal Zone-2 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Singh told PTI that the two constables were arrested shortly after midnight on Sunday.

A video clip circulating on social media purportedly shows a policeman holding the victim, Udit Gaayke, while another hits him with a stick.

A case under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the constables after the autopsy report was received, Singh said.

According to the victim's friends, they were partying in Indrapuri area on Thursday night.

One of them was dropping Gaayke home around 1.30 am (on Friday) when the latter spotted the police and ran into an alley, they said.

The cops chased him and beat him up, and he was later found with his shirt torn and with bruises on his body, the friends said.

They claimed that the accused cops sought Rs 10,000 when asked to stop the assault.

Gaayke was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Another official said the deceased student's parents work in Bhopal, while his brother-in-law is a deputy superintendent of police in Balaghat district.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) targeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who also holds charge of the home department, in connection with the incident.

The student's murder by two policemen shows the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated and the lives of common citizens have become unsafe, CPI(M) state secretary Jaswinder Singh claimed in a statement.

The police can take the life of a person for a bribe of Rs 10,000, he charged, and demanded that the victim's family be given compensation of Rs 1 crore. PTI LAL GK