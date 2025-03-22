Two constables suspended following incident of celebratory firing at wedding in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) Two police constables stationed at the Ramraj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district have been suspended, and one has been booked, following an incident of celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony, officials said on Saturday.

Circle Officer Yatendra Kumar Nagar confirmed the action, stating, "A case against constable Prashant Kumar has been registred for celebratory firing in wedding ceremony, while another constable Gaurav Kumar was also seen present during the incident." The disciplinary action was taken after a video of the incident surfaced and went viral on social media, showing Prashant Kumar firing a weapon in the presence of Gaurav Kumar. PTI COR CDN CDN ARD ARD