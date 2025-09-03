Two constables suspended for cutting birthday cake with history-sheeter in UP

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) Two constables posted at Dhoomanganj police station here have been suspended after a video surfaced showing them cutting a birthday cake with a local history-sheeter, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhishek Bharti told PTI that the video, featuring history-sheeter Mukul Sonkar celebrating his birthday with the constables, is around a year old but came to light on Tuesday.

"Both the constables were suspended immediately after the matter came to our notice," Bharti said, adding that the policemen were posted at the same police station where Sonkar is listed as a history-sheeter.