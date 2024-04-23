Two constables suspended for robbing student of gold chain

Nagpur, Apr 23 (PTI) Two police constables were suspended by the Nagpur police commissioner on Tuesday, days after they allegedly robbed an engineering student of a gold chain valued at over Rs 2 lakh by threatening to take action for indulging in "obscene" activity.

The duo, posted in Kalamna police station, have been on the run since April 13.

The constables allegedly threatened the engineering student and his female friend, who were seated in a car parked opposite a hotel on April 13 night, with action for "indulging" in obscene activity, police said.

They demanded Rs 1 lakh from the student to settle the matter and subsequently forced him to hand over his gold chain, as per the FIR.

Based on a complaint lodged by the student, police launched an investigation and identified the duo through CCTV garb.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, following which the city police commissioner Ravinder Singal suspended the constables. PTI COR NSK