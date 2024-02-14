Two construction workers crushed to death in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 14 (PTI) Two construction workers were crushed to death after a concrete slab of an under-construction building fell on them in Valayam in this district on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased were identified as Vishnu (32) and Navajith (34), two local residents here.

A huge concrete slab suddenly fell on the workers including the deceased persons, police said, quoting local people.

They sustained critical injuries after they got trapped under the debris.

Though they were rushed to a nearby hospital, they were declared brought dead.

Two other workers were also injured and are undergoing treatment at the hospital, police added. PTI LGK SS