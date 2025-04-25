Two container trucks collide in Nagpur, driver and cleaner killed

Nagpur, Apr 25 (PTI) Two persons were killed in Nagpur on Friday in a collision between two container trucks, a police official said.

The incident took place at 6:30am near Pipla Tunnel on Jabalpur highway, he said.

"A container truck driven by Chandrabhan Ramlal Dhurve (30) with cleaner Deepak Shyamlal Parte (23), both from Madhya Pradesh, crashed into another container truck that took a sudden turn. Dhurve and Parte succumbed to injuries in a nearby hospital," he said.

Tarif Khan, the driver of the truck that swerved suddenly was arrested, the Hudkeshwar police station official said. PTI COR BNM