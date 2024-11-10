Two contract killers nabbed from Punjab for gunning down murder convict in Gwalior

Gwalior, Nov 10 (PTI) Two persons who allegedly gunned down a convict in a 2016 murder case in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior earlier this week were arrested in Punjab on Sunday, police said.

Navjot Singh and Amarpreet Singh, who were allegedly hired to carry out the killing, were arrested from Faridkot, Punjab, Gwalior Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmveer Singh told reporters here.

The duo are wanted in connection with another murder in Faridkot and will be brought to Gwalior after legal formalities, he said.

He said the Punjab police cooperated to round up the accused, both in their 30s, and a probe is underway to find out who had hired them and which gang they belonged to.

The SP said the duo had stayed in a hotel in Madhya Pradesh.

They arrived on a motorcycle and shot the victim, Jaswant Singh Gill, outside his house in the Dabra area, around 40 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday night.

The duo pumped three bullets from a close range, and Gill slumped on the spot, he said.

The official said Gill was sentenced to life imprisonment in a 2016 murder case and had been out on parole since October 28.

Gill's family and police suspect that his murder was a fallout of an old enmity.

According to sources, the brother of the person Gill killed in 2016 had come to Gwalior recently from Canada.

Gill had killed his wife's cousin eight years ago in Gwalior.

The family of the man Gill killed in 2016 have shifted to Canada, and the police suspect that they might have hired the killers. PTI COR LAL ARU