Two convicted for assaulting man with cricket bat amid argument over CCTVs

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) A Mumbai court on Thursday convicted two persons in a 2017 assault case.

The metropolitan magistrate's court in Borivali sentenced Karan Pandey to six months in jail and fined him Rs 5000. It imposed a fine of Rs 1000 on Subhash Vishwakarma, which if not paid will lead to a one-month jail sentence.

The two had assaulted one Sachin Singh with a cricket bat in April 2017 amid an argument over installing CCTVs.

A case was filed at the time at Kandivali police station, an official said. PTI ZA BNM