Two convicted in separate power theft cases in Delhi, fined over Rs 13 lakh each

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Two persons have been convicted in separate cases of electricity theft by the Rohini electricity court and imposed fines of more than Rs 13 lakh in each case, the Tata Power-DDL said on Monday.

According to a statement from the discom, a resident of Shalimar Bagh was convicted for tampering with an electricity metre and using power for unauthorised charging of an e-rickshaws at a commercial establishment.

It said that an inspection, carried out in July 2018 by a power utility's enforcement team, found a non-domestic connected load of 18.045 KW.

Based on the findings, the court imposed a civil liability of Rs 13.56 lakh and held the individual guilty under Sections 135 and 138 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

Earlier this month, the court also sentenced a Mangolpuri resident to three months of imprisonment for direct theft of electricity through illegal tapping. The case, which dates back to February 2017, revealed unauthorised use of electricity for domestic purposes and e-rickshaw charging.

"The accused had reportedly concealed the theft under a metre registered in a family member's name. A civil liability of Rs 13.78 lakh was imposed, and the person was taken into custody following the verdict," it added.

With these convictions, the power distribution company has secured seven judgments in its favour this year, with more cases under trial, it said.