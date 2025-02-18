Two cops accept Rs 50,000 bribe to release gravel trucks, held

Palghar, Feb 18 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested two police constables and another person for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe for releasing trucks belonging to a stone gravel trader in Palghar district, officials said.

The constables, Datta Shinde and Shriram Dakhure, were deputed to the district collector's flying squad, while another accused Trunal Dhanu (37) works as a private driver.

The constable had illegally seized trucks carrying stone gravel at Shirsad Naka and demanded a Rs 1 lakh bribe per truck for releasing them, an ACB release stated.

The trader approached the Palghar unit of ACB, following which officials visited the spot.

The policemen were held while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 through the third accused, the ACB stated.

An FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK