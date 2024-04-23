Two cops among 4 booked after man ends life over dowry 'agreement'

Bahraich (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) Four persons, including two police personnel, have been booked following the "suicide" of a man who was allegedly humiliated, intimidated and beaten at a police outpost here to reach an agreement over the model of a motorcycle as dowry, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Anoop Kumar (21) was to get married on April 26 but there was a disagreement between the two sides over the model of a motorcycle as dowry which led to the likelihood of the wedding being called off.

The two parties were called to the Dhanuhi police outpost on Saturday morning to resolve the issue. Kumar, the would-be groom, returned home in the night and allegedly killed himself, they said.

Based on a police complaint of the deceased's father, a case was registered against the police outpost in-charge Ayodhya Singh, a constable, the would-be bride's father and a relative who arranged the marriage, a police official said.

The case has been registered under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Anoop Kumar's family alleged that he was mentally tortured and beaten by the outpost in charge and the police constable while the would-be bride's father and another person threatened him to force him into a compromise.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanand Prakash Kushwaha on Tuesday said, "To resolve the dispute regarding the model of bike as dowry, the outpost in-charge had called both the parties and made them reach a compromise." "Everyone at the police outpost agreed. But the would-be groom probably did not want to marry for some reason, due to which he committed suicide after reaching home," he said.

According to the post-mortem, there was no injury mark on the body, the police officer said, adding a case has been registered and the matter was being investigated. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD