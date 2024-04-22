Two cops booked for robbing couple in Nagpur after threatening legal action for obscene acts

Nagpur, Apr 22 (PTI) A case has been registered against two police constables in Maharashtra's Nagpur district for allegedly robbing a student after threatening to book him and his girlfriend for obscene acts, an official said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the police had earlier registered a case against unidentified persons posing as policemen, but a probe revealed that two constables attached to Kalamna police station were involved in the incident that occurred on April 13, the official from Wathoda police station said.

The accused constables, Pankaj Yadav and Sandip Yadav, allegedly intercepted an engineering student and his girlfriend, who were sitting in a car at an isolated spot in the Wathoda area at night time, he said.

The duo allegedly threatened to take legal action against them for engaging in obscene acts, and one of them beat up the complainant, the official said.

The constables demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to avoid legal action, and when he didn't have the money, forced him to hand over his gold chain worth Rs 2.10 lakh, the official said.

The police examined the CCTV footage from the area and identified the constables involved in the incident, he said.

A case under sections 392 (robbery), 170 (whoever pretends to hold any particular office as a public servant), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the constables, he said. PTI COR ARU