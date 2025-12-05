Two cops fight inside police station in Odisha's Jajpur district

Jajpur, Dec 5 (PTI) Two police officers in Odisha's Jajpur have been transferred to the district police headquarters, as they were involved in a fight inside a police station, an official said.

Superintendent of Police Yash Pratap Shrimal transferred Alkund police station Inspector-in-charge (IIC) Debashis Satpathy and assistant sub-inspector Prakash Kumar Singh as they were involved in a fight inside the police station on Thursday over the closure report of a dowry case, the official said.

According to reports, Satpathy had asked Singh to prepare a closure report of a dowry case filed by a woman of Basudevpur village.

When the IIC asked the ASI to submit the report, the latter allegedly replied in a high voice. This had led to heated exchanges of words between the two, followed by a fight inside the police station. The IIC allegedly physically assaulted the ASI in front of other cops inside the police station.

"I have transferred both IIC and ASI to the district police headquarters and asked Jajpur SDPO Prasant Kumar Majhi to inquire into the incident and submit a report. Necessary action would be taken once the inquiry report is received," said the SP.