Two cops held in bribery case dismissed from service

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Two Mumbai Police officers who were arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.30 lakh to resolve a community hall dispute have been dismissed from service, an official said on Monday.

The order to dismiss senior police inspector Chandrakant Sarode and assistant police inspector Rahul Waghmode was issued by Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla on October 30 under Article 311 (2) of the Constitution, an official said on Monday.

The dismissed police officers can approach the Bombay High Court against their dismissal.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on September 26 nabbed Sarode and Waghmode at Wadala Truck Terminal police station for allegedly accepting a bribe from the complainant. PTI DC NSK