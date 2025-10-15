Two cops held in bribery case in Amritsar

Amritsar, Oct 15 (PTI) Two police officials have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe Rs 2.50 lakh from a drug peddler in exchange for his release, officials said on Wednesday.

Assistant sub-inspector Narinder Singh and Head Constable Pargat Singh, posted in Amritsar Rural, had apprehended Kulbir Singh, a resident of Darshan Avenue, near Golden Gate with some banned pharmaceutical drugs and capsules.

Subsequently, both police officials allegedly accepted a bribe amount of Rs 2.50 lakh from Kulbir's son Shamsher Singh in order to release his father without initiating any legal action, police said.

Taking stern action, police arrested both the ASI and the head constable, along with Kulbir Singh.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act at Police Station Chatiwind, they said.