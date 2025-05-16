Two cops injured as escort vehicle of AICC general secretary collides with truck in J-K's Ramban

Ramban: Two cops were injured when an escort vehicle of Congress national general secretary and MLA Ghulam Ahmed Mir collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

Mir escaped unhurt in the mishap.

"Today, an accident took place at Peerah on the highway, in which an escort vehicle of his cavalcade coming from Jammu towards Srinagar collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction," Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Kulbir Singh said.

Due to the collision, two cops sitting in the escort vehicle suffered injuries and were hospitalised for treatment, he said, adding that the condition of both is stable.