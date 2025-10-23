Two cops injured in attack by criminals in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota, Oct 23 (PTI) Two constables sustained stab injuries after they were attacked by some wanted criminals attacked them with knives during a chase in Kota's Srinathpuram, police said on Thursday.

On input about the presence of criminals -- Ram Chopda, Kunal and three others -- in the area, the police team reached there on Wednesday night to nab them, Circle Inspector RK Puram police station Mahendra Maru said.

While chasing them in narrow lanes of the area, three of the criminals allegedly took out knives and lashed multiple attacks on constables Pushpendra Hada and Govind Choudhary, he said.

The criminals managed to flee on a constable's motorcycle parked there. However the bike was later found abandoned around 1.5 km away, the police said.

The two constables suffered multiple injuries int he attack and are currently under going treatment, the CI added.

The efforts are underway to nab the criminals, he further said. PTI COR NB