Two cops killed in road accident in UP's Indirapuram

Ghaziabad, Jan 8 (PTI) A head constable of the Delhi Police and a constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police were killed in a road accident near Kanawani culvert of Indirapuram area last night, an official said on Monday.

They were deputed in the security of a builder named Nikhil Chowdhary, who was on the way to his house located in Delhi's Vivek Vihar in a SUV with his driver and the two gunmen.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Trans Hindon, Nimish Patil, said the driver lost his balance on the steering due to which the vehicle hit the road divider and owing to its heavy speed, the vehicle jumped the divider and hit two cars which were parked on the other side of the road.

The builder was provided two gunmen by the government because his father was murdered two years ago, police said.

The gunmen have been identified as Delhi Police head constable Jaiom Sharma (35), a native of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, and Uttar Pradesh Police constable Jagbir Raghav (36), a native of Agra district.

Upon getting information, the police reached the spot and rushed the injured cops to the district government hospital, where the doctors pronounced them as brought dead.

The DCP said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Patil said the police have obtained the CCTV footage to probe the case and are trying to ascertain whether the builder or his driver Manoj Sharma was driving the ill-fated vehicle at the time of the accident.

The driver has been detained, while the builder is at large, he added. PTI COR NAV AS AS