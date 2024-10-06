Two cops suspended after accused flees from police station in Nagpur

Nagpur, Oct 6 (PTI) Two policemen were suspended after an accused managed to flee from a police station in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Khaparkheda police station on Saturday evening, the official said.

Piyush Verma (18), apprehended for possession of a firearm, managed to remove the handcuffs and flee the police station when the cops were busy with paperwork for his court appearance, he said.

Following an inquiry, assistant police inspector Falgun Ghodmare and head constable Shatrughna Wahane were suspended for negligence, the official said.

A search is underway for the accused, who is on the run, he said. PTI COR ARU