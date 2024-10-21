Two cops suspended, detained for taking bribe from Kanpur businessman

Kanpur (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Two policemen and a corporator were detained on Monday for allegedly taking bribe from a businessman here after threatening him, officials said.

The accused cops, who have been suspended, allegedly threatened the victim that they would seal his house and confiscate his goods for running business illegally, they added.

Based on the businessman's complaint, instructions were issued to Ghatampur police station to lodge an FIR against sub-inspectors (SI) Ashish Chaudhry and Anuj Nagar, apart from corporator Rajput Sahu.

Chaudhry is the in-charge of Ghatampur police outpost.

Additional DCP (South) Manoj Pandey said the complainant Uday Prakash, a resident of Ghatampur, alleged that the two SIs had visited his house from where he runs a candle manufacturing unit and asked him to come to the Ghatampur police outpost for interrogation.

The policemen allegedly took the man's mobile phone and asked him to pay Rs 50,000, or else face police action for running a business without licence, Pandey said.

The cops also threatened him to seal his house and confiscate his goods, the senior officer said.

The victim allegedly borrowed Rs 30,000 from his well-wishers and paid the two policemen. He also arranged further Rs 20,000 through online transactions, he added.

The news about police extortion prompted top officials to launched an inquiry into the matter.

Pandey told PTI that the two SIs were suspended for taking bribe from the businessman. The policemen and the corporator were detained on Monday for questioning, he added. PTI COR NAV RPA