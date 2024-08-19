Two cops suspended for gambling, smoking inside police outpost in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 19 (PTI) Two constables of the Nagpur city police were suspended on Monday after a video of them gambling and smoking inside a police outpost surfaced on social media, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-V) Niketan Kadam suspended Manoj Ghadge and Bhushan Sakde after their misconduct at the Kalamna police outpost on Old Kamptee Road was brought to his notice, the official said.

The viral video shows the two cops gambling inside the outpost, with one of them smoking while in uniform, he added It was not immediately clear who filmed the two cops. PTI COR NR