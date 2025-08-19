Two cops suspended for misconduct, falsification of records in Thane

Thane, Aug 19 (PTI) Two constables of the Thane police have been suspended on charges of serious misconduct, negligence, and falsification of official records, an official said on Tuesday.

The action has been taken against constables Dattatray Namdev Jadhav and Shivaji Bharat Garje, following an independent inquiry, he said.

According to officials, Jadhav, who was serving as a duty distribution officer at the Thane Police Headquarters, was found guilty of preparing fake entries in the duty register on August 4. He allegedly misled senior officers by making false entries in blank spaces of the station diary.

Constable Garje was responsible for escorting prisoners to hospitals and courts, and on August 4, he allegedly acted in collusion with others and allowed eight policemen to illegally take two prisoners out of a hospital in an autorickshaw, they said.

Earlier, nine policemen were suspended in connection with the August 4 incident. PTI COR ARU