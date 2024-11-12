Two cops suspended for negligence after car-truck collision on Noida Expressway

Noida, Nov 12 (PTI) Two policemen have been suspended for negligence in connection with the death of five members of a family after their car collided with a broken-down truck on the Noida Expressway in the Knowledge Park police station area here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Despite seeing the stranded truck on the CCTV camera during surveillance, the two policemen, posted at the 'Integrated Command Control' located in Sector 94, neither informed the officials about it nor took any steps to get the vehicle removed, an official said on Tuesday.

The Expressway is dotted with CCTV cameras and the 'Integrated Command Control' keeps an eye on the movements on the busy road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Transport) Yamuna Prasad said that the policemen -- Dhirendra and Sunny -- have been suspended after their negligence came to light during the investigation.

Advertisment

Earlier, a police spokesperson had said that the car accident had occurred while the family was out to seek help for an ailing child.

Aman (27), his father Devi Singh (60), mother Rajkumari (50), Vimalesh (40) and Kamlesh (40) were in the car. Aman, who was driving the vehicle, died on the spot. Others were taken to a hospital where the doctors declared them "brought dead".

After the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed his condolences and local MP Mahesh Sharma and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar met the relatives of the deceased. PTI CORR RT RT