Two cops suspended for vandalising two-wheelers in Latur

Latur, Dec 25 (PTI) Two policemen were suspended on Monday for allegedly vandalising some two-wheelers parked on the premises of a folk art center in Latur district of Maharashtra, an incident captured on CCTV, an official said.

The CCTV footage shows two policemen getting out of a car and kicking and vandalising two-wheelers parked on the premises of Lok Kala Kendra on the outskirts of Shindala village in Ausa tehsil on the midnight of December 20, said assistant police inspector Balasaheb Dongre.

"Superintendent of Police Somay Munde had ordered an inquiry based on which he issued an order to suspend the policemen- an assistant sub-inspector and a police naik," he said. PTI COR ARU NSK