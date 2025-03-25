Video shows arrested BJP worker getting VIP treatment in Beed jail, two cops suspended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two police personnel were suspended in Maharashtra's Beed district on Tuesday after a video showing a local BJP worker, arrested in a case of assault, receiving a special treatment went viral, officials said.

Beed Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kanwat suspended two policemen attached to the Chaklamba police station after the video showing Satish Bhosale alias Khokya getting special treatment, an official said.

"The SP suspended two police naik - Kailas Khatane and Vinod Surwase - posted at the Chaklamba police station. Also, a show-cause notice was issued to the Chaklamba station in-charge Sandip Patil," the official said.

Bhosale, an aide of local BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, was arrested from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly assaulting a man with a cricket bat.

Bhosale is facing other criminal cases too, including one registered by the Forest Department.

The video shared on social media on Monday showed Bhosale sitting on the ground outside the Beed district jail and eating. As he gets up, a person in civilian dress is seen pouring water on his hands. A group of eight to ten people is standing around him and he is talking to them without any interference from the police.

A local official told PTI that the video seemed to have been shot before Bhosale was sent in judicial custody.

Talking to reporters, SP Kanwat said action would be taken in the matter.

"This is a very serious matter and the concerned person will be suspended. A show-cause notice will also be issued to the officer who was in charge," he said.

Following Bhosale's arrest earlier this month, the state forest department had demolished his residence that he allegedly constructed illegally on a piece of forest land in Shirur Kasar area of Beed.