Two cops suspended in Lucknow for inaction over clashes at Summit Building

Lucknow, Sep 1 (PTI) Two police personnel were suspended on Monday over alleged laxity in investigating two cases of violence reported here, officials said.

The action came following two separate FIRs lodged at Vibhutikhand police station on August 30 over incidents of assault, firing and threats involving multiple individuals near the Summit Building complex, they said.

According to police, both FIRs detail allegations of physical assault and threats to life. In one case, a complainant alleged being attacked at a nightclub by a group of men.

In the other case, another complainant accused several persons of stopping his vehicle and attacking him with firearms, resulting in injuries.

Lucknow Police Commissionerate, in a statement issued on Monday, said, "Inspector Sunil Kumar Singh, SHO of Vibhutikhand, and Sub-Inspector Suryasen Kumar Singh, outpost in-charge of Summit Building, are being placed under suspension with immediate effect for negligence and failure to take meaningful action in two serious criminal cases registered at Vibhutikhand police station on August 30, 2025." The statement added that the two suspended officials had failed to take "concrete action" in connection with both cases.

Senior police officers said further inquiry was underway.

The Summit Building in Lucknow, envisioned as a hub for cafes, restaurants, and nightlife, has, over time, become infamous for frequent public brawls and disturbances, particularly late-night fights, leading to concerns about safety and public order around the venue.